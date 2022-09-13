The White Lotus, Succession, Squid Game, Ted Lasso taste victory at Emmy Awards

The White Lotus, Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso were among the winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards held in LA last night, while HBO/HBO Max took home the most awards on the night.

The White Lotus bagged five gongs, including outstanding limited series, while fellow HBO hit Succession was named outstanding drama series and its creator Jesse Armstrong won in the writing for a drama series category.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was named outstanding comedy series, while Jason Sudeikis won in the lead actor in a comedy series category, MJ Delaney won for directing for a comedy series and, for the second year running, Brett Goldstein was named best supporting actor in a comedy series.

This followed the show’s impressive haul at last year’s Emmys, when the event returned in person after going online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee Jung-jae became the first South Korean actor to win in the lead actor in a drama series category for his performance in Netflix’s global hit Squid Game, which also saw Hwang Dong-hyuk become the first South Korean to win in the directing for a drama series category.

Zendaya was named best lead actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, having also won the award in 2020, while Jean Smart won best lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in HBO Max show Hacks.

The White Lotus creator Mike White picked up awards for both writing and directing for a limited series or TV movie, while Quinta Brunson took home the award for writing for a comedy series for ABC mockumentary Abbott Elementary.

Amanda Seyfried won best lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance in The Dropout on Hulu, while the award for lead actor in a limited series or TV movie went to Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick, also on Hulu.

Other winners included Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video, which was named outstanding competition programme, and The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+, which was named outstanding documentary or non-fiction series.