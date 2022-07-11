Please wait...
The Voice Kids to debut in Malta

The UK adaptation of The Voice Kids

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster TVM will give a stage to the younger talents of Malta as it becomes the latest channel to commission its own version of The Voice Kids, for an autumn premiere.

Production on an 11-episode series will start soon, made by Greatt Company. The new commission takes the junior version of the singing talent format, which is distributed internationally by ITV Studios, into its 43rd territory.

