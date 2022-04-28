The Story Company rebrands, builds up top team with three appointments

UK-based global content studio The Story Company has changed its name to The Story Collective and made three new senior appointments to its management team.

Kate Lewis is joining as an exec producer and brings with her a slate of projects she has been developing under her own banner, Neon Ink.

Lewis previously worked at ITV Studios for 10 years, where she exec produced long-running series such as Mr Selfridge and Vera.

Amy Mobley joins as head of production from Fremantle label Euston Films, where she was responsible for overseeing all of the company’s productions, including Dublin Murders, Baghdad Central and The Sister.

She previously worked at Tiger Aspect, where her credits included Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street, My Mad Fat Diary and The Good Karma Hospital.

Natasha Neill joins as chief financial officer from her previous role at Lookout Point. Neill has spent more than 15 years working in the media industry with roles at Entertainment One, where she was head of finance for the film production division for four years, Greenbird Media and Shine TV.

Launched in 2021 and backed by Endeavor Content, the company says it is expanding to support its forthcoming slate of drama productions and to manage new partnership ventures.

Damian Keogh, CEO of The Story Collective, said: “We are thrilled to be growing the team and appointing Kate, Amy and Natasha, who are incredibly talented executives, highly respected in the TV community, each with huge experience. They are also utterly charming and fun, something that is important to us as we build. On the question of the tweak to our name, we feel it better reflects how we see the future of our talent driven business, which is bringing together a diverse range of inspiring creative voices.”