The Roku Channel orders John Cena-led celebrity talkshow What Drives You

The Roku Channel has commissioned a talkshow fronted by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Hollywood star John Cena.

What Drives You, produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures, sees Cena hit the road with a celebrity friend in a vehicle that holds a special meaning to them. In each episode, the guest will talk about their career and personal life, as well as reminiscing about some of their favourite memories associated with the vehicle. This marks the first-ever talk series for Cena.

What Drives You is being executive produced by David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock, Cena and Dan Baime, while Sean Boyle is overseeing the series on behalf of Roku Originals.

Roku has collaborated with Cena on a pair of other projects including upcoming docuseries WWE Superstars of Tomorrow. The wrestler and actor also starred in the comedy series Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

The Roku Channel’s slate of unscripted series includes Honest Renovations, Morimoto’s Sushi Master and The Great American Baking Show, while US-based prodco Leftfield, led by president Witt, produces series including Roku’s Reptile Royalty, Hulu’s Chefs vs Wild and History Channel’s Alone, Pawn Stars, Counting Cars and Forged in Fire.