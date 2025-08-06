Please wait...
The Ottoman conquers Spain with laSexta premiere

Atresmedia-owned network laSexta will premiere historical drama The Ottoman

NEWS BRIEF: Atresmedia-owned network laSexta will today premiere ATV Distribution’s historical drama The Ottoman, the first Turkish series to air on the Spanish channel.

Locally titled Imperio, it tells the epic story of Osman I, the visionary founder of the Ottoman Empire, following his rise to power and depicting large-scale military battles. The drama has already aired in more than 100 countries.

