The Office Movers delivers for Crave as it orders S3

The Office Movers

NEWS BRIEF: Bell Media-owned Canadian streaming service Crave has renewed half-hour comedy The Office Movers, produced by Counterfeit Pictures, for a third season.

Created by brothers Jermaine and Trevaunn Richards, who also executive produce through their prodco Random Order Studios, the series follows two brothers navigating Toronto’s commercial office moving industry. S2 premieres today, with Canadian hip-hop artist Drake making a guest appearance. UK-based Sphere Abacus, which is majority-owned by Bell, distributes the show internationally.

C21 reporter 07-11-2025 ©C21Media
