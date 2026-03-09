The Night Agent lands S4 renewal at Netflix

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has renewed its action thriller series The Night Agent for a fourth season.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.), the fourth instalment will film in Los Angeles, where Netflix also shoots shows including Nobody Wants This, Running Point, The Lincoln Lawyer, Beef and Monster. Executive producers on the show include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media; and Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland and Seth Fisher.