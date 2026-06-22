The Jim Henson Company promotes actor, director, writer and puppeteer John Tartaglia

The Jim Henson Company (TJHC) has promoted John Tartaglia to VP of development and production.

Tartaglia has been a long-time collaborator with TJHC on a variety of projects, including serving as an executive producer, writer, director and puppeteer on Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

In his new role, Tartaglia will develop and produce projects across all media, with a primary focus on television and theatre, and he will continue to creatively supervise the company’s Fraggle Rock franchise.

Other projects include directing and performing lead character Ronald in the recent PBS Kids special Wowsabout and co-creating and executive producing the newly released Amazon Kids+ series Jim Henson’s Monster Dance.

Other television projects include the TV series Splash & Bubbles for PBS Kids, on which he served as creator, executive producer, writer and Emmy-nominated puppeteer, and development projects like The Kissing Hand.

As a puppeteer, Tartaglia has been featured in a range of projects for the company including Word Party, Julie’s Greenroom, Slumberkins, Happytime Murders and live show Puppet Up!.

Tartaglia has also produced, written and directed several live shows for TJHC, such as Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live, Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure and Jim Henson’s Inspired Silliness, Sid the Science Kid Live and Dinosaur Train Live. He also presents the SiriusXM On Broadway show Sunday Funday with John Tartaglia.

Lisa Henson, CEO of TJHC, to whom Tartaglia reports, said: “As an award-winning producer, an exceptional director, a prolific writer and a gifted puppeteer, John makes each project better and adds a joyful creative spirit to our team.”