The Horror of Dolores Roach podcast set for adaptation at Amazon Studios

The Horror of Dolores Roach, an eight-part series from Blumhouse Television, Spotify-owned podcast network Gimlet and GloNation Studios, has received a full series order at Amazon Studios.

Justina Machado (photo: Benjo Arwas)

Based on a Gimlet podcast series of the same name, the half-hour horror stars Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) in a project described as a “contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of eat or be eaten.”

Aaron Mark, who penned and directed the podcast, and Dara Resnik are co-showrunners and executive producers. Roxann Dawson, who directed the pilot which was announced in June, and Gloria Calderón Kellett are also executive producers.

The project follows Dolores Roach as she emerges from prison after 16 years to find the life she once knew in tatters. After unexpectedly landing on her feet, her new-found stability is quickly threatened, driving her to extreme measures to survive. The cast also includes Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike and K Todd Freeman.

Before the podcast, The Horror of Dolores Roach was a one-woman play, created by Mark and starring Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Other executive producers on the TV series include: Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; and Rubin-Vega.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 04-02-2022 ©C21Media
