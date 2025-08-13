The Floor hits 25-territory milestone with ITV commission in the UK

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned an adaptation of Dutch quizshow format The Floor, bringing the show into its 25th territory.

Scheduled to premiere next year, the British adaptation will be produced by South Shore Productions and filmed at the show’s Dutch hub.

The Floor is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning at ITV, and Joe Mace, entertainment commissioning editor at ITV.

The executive producers are Andrew MacKenzie, Melanie Leach and Michelle Woods for South Shore, the series editor is Adeel Amini and the production manager is Tara Ali.

Created and distributed by John de Mol’s Talpa Studios (Million Dollar Island), the format originally launched on RTL4 in the Netherlands in early 2023 and was recently sold to pan-Baltic commercial broadcasting company TV3 Group.

The show sees 100 quiz fanatics face off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into 100 equal squares, each representing its own field of knowledge.

Rawcliffe said: “The Floor, with its compelling game play, is an excellent addition to our roster of existing popular quiz shows across ITV and ITVX.”

Maarten Meijs, CEO at Talpa Studios, said: “The UK has an unmatched legacy when it comes to quiz shows, setting an incredibly high bar. Having ITV adapt The Floor is a true testament to the format’s strength, originality, and continued international success.”