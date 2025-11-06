The Fixies producer Animotion Media Group receives investment for MENA content hub

Middle East-based children’s content producer Animotion Media Group (The Fixies) has struck a strategic partnership deal with Emirati financier Madbridge Commercial Investment to build a regional content hub in Abu Dhabi.

The pact will see the development of a “fully integrated entertainment ecosystem” spanning animation, live-action content, digital channels and local distribution platforms, the companies said.

The aim of the partnership is to bring premium creative production to the MENA region and produce content which resonates with both local and international audiences.

Animotion makes kids’ content such as Tina & Tony, Finnick and Baby Riki. The studio is currently preparing to launch a slate of live-action series targeting children and teens which will expand its footprint in the region.

Madbridge said that the new deal aligns with its strategy to invest in sectors that combine long-term economic growth with cultural value.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, CEO, Madbridge Commercial Investment, said: “Our partnership with Animotion reflects our commitment to investing in industries that combine creativity, technology, and impact.

“Abu Dhabi offers the ideal ecosystem to develop world-class entertainment for regional and international audiences.”

Julia Nikolaeva, general manager, Animotion Media Group, said: “Together with Madbridge, we are building a regional creative hub capable of developing content that speaks to MENA audiences and travels the world.”