The CW unwraps Great Chocolate Showdown

Great Chocolate Showdown was produced for Food Network Canada

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network The CW has acquired Canadian cooking competition series Great Chocolate Showdown.

Originally produced for Food Network Canada by Nikki Ray Media Agency, in association with Corus Studios, the eight-parter is executive produced by Tanya Linton and Mike Sheerin, with Jen Pratt serving as series producer. The judging panel on the show, which sees 10 bakers take on chocolate challenges, includes cookbook author Anna Olson (Junior Chef Showdown).

