The CW pulls FBoy Island spin-off Lovers & Liars in latest cancellation

LA SCREENINGS: The CW has pulled dating show Lovers & Liars, the spin-off from FBoy Island, from its schedule and will replace it with repeats of unscripted series Police 24/7.

Produced by STX Entertainment and The Year of Elan, Lovers & Liars (fka FGirl Island) took three single men and 24 women to a tropical island, with the men tasked with determining which of the women were there for love and which for cash, with a US$100,000 prize up for grabs.

The show, distributed by Warner Bros International Television Production, came after FBoy Island was one of the most popular reality originals on Max in US when it launched before being cancelled after two seasons.

The CW then picked it up for a third season and ordered the spin-off, originally titled FGirl Island, last year.

However, since then, The CW has announced a new content strategy focusing on lower-cost gameshows, such as new series Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit; content from the international marketplace, such UK limited series Joan and Aussie drama Good Cop/Bad Cop; and sport-adjacent programming, such as pro wrestling show WWE NXT.

The network recently unveiled its primetime schedule for 2024/25, while shows such as crime drama Walker have been cancelled.

Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, claimed the roster was a “leap forward in the bold transformation” of the network, after Nextstar Media Group bought a majority stake in late 2022.