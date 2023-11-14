The CW pulls comedy shows from primetime

NEWS BRIEF: US network The CW has pulled Canadian comedy series Run the Burbs and British sitcom Everyone Else Burns from its Thursday night primetime programming schedule, replacing them with repeats of Whose Line is it Anyway? and The Great American Joke Off.

Run the Burbs, starring Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) as a stay-at-home dad, was an acquisition that debuted in the summer, while Everyone Else Burns started last month. No reason has been given by The CW as to why the shows were suddenly replaced.