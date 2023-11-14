Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

The CW pulls comedy shows from primetime

Family comedy Run the Burbs

NEWS BRIEF: US network The CW has pulled Canadian comedy series Run the Burbs and British sitcom Everyone Else Burns from its Thursday night primetime programming schedule, replacing them with repeats of Whose Line is it Anyway? and The Great American Joke Off.

Run the Burbs, starring Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) as a stay-at-home dad, was an acquisition that debuted in the summer, while Everyone Else Burns started last month. No reason has been given by The CW as to why the shows were suddenly replaced.

C21 reporter 14-11-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

SAG-AFTRA board gives tentative approval as details of strike-ending deal emerge
Pact data reveals hike in streamer sales helped UK TV exports reach new high
Newen picks up rights to gameshow Through the Keyhole for global relaunch
Tonight Show spin-off gameshow That's My Jam heads to NPO3 in Netherlands
Sweden’s Astrid Lindgren Co names Max Hallén CEO, Cilla Nergårdh departs