The CW picks up fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcaster The CW has picked up a fourth season of Sullivan’s Crossing, the Canadian family drama from Fremantle and Bell Media and based on Robyn Carr’s book series.

The 10-episode fourth instalment will premiere on The CW in 2026, with lead stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson returning. The CW’s pick-up comes as Bell Media confirmed last month it had renewed the show for season four. The show is executive produced by Roma Roth and Christopher E Perry, who are also behind Netflix’s Virgin River, and distributed internationally by Fremantle.