The CW cancels drama reboot Walker to concentrate on gameshows, sport

LA SCREENINGS: US broadcast network The CW has confirmed that crime drama Walker, its reboot of the 1990s CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger, won’t be returning for a fifth season.

The news emerged last night, some days after the network unveiled its primetime schedules or 2024/25 last week, which included new gameshows and scripted series, plus a significant expansion of its sports coverage.

At the event last week, The CW execs said that while the network hasn’t yet confirmed renewals for popular shows All American and Walker, more pick-up announcements would be made in the coming weeks.

All American is still on the bubble while the axe came down on Walker last night. The two shows are the final remnants of The CW’s schedule from before it was acquired by Texas-based local station group Nexstar Media in 2022.

The CW’s new focus is now on lower-cost gameshows, such as new series Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit; content from the international marketplace, such UK limited series Joan and Aussie drama Good Cop/Bad Cop; and sport-adjacent programming, such as pro-wrestling show WWE NXT.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. Walker will not be airing on The CW for a fifth season,” Jared Padalecki, the star of the show, said on his socials. “It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the Walker Family that has been built, both on and off set.”

“Thank you to everyone who helped bring Walker to life, the fans, and a special thank you to Jared Padalecki. The CW would not be the same without you,” said the broadcaster, which was previously a joint venture between Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery.