The CW boards third season of Canadian romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing

US broadcaster The CW has picked up the forthcoming third season of Canadian romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing.

The series, which is an original for Bell Media-owned Canadian broadcaster CTV, is currently in production on its 10-part third season, scheduled to premiere on both CTV and The CW in 2025.

Sullivan’s Crossing is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV, The CW and Fremantle. Reel World Management is the LA- and Canada-based production entity led by Roma Roth, who is the show’s creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Based on the book series from American author Robyn Carr, the series follows a neurosurgeon who, amid legal issues, returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father.

The show stars Morgan Kohan (When Hope Calls), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) and is distributed internationally by Fremantle.