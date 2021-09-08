The ATS Team books A Guest At My Own Funeral for Mipcom slate

LA- and London- based producer and production services company The ATS Team has unveiled its slate for the forthcoming Mipcom, featuring a factual entertainment show where contributors plan their own funeral.

A Guest At My Own Funeral is joined by adventure reality series Escape, where 10 people must escape from a remote island in 10 days, gameshow Piñata and docuseries My First Day, which follows young children from very different countries across the world on their first day of school.

Further shows include factual entertainment competition format Fright Masters, which sees set designers craft the most frightening rooms for a haunted house, and Fork in the Road, a coming-of-age reality series which takes a group of problematic teenagers into the Vietnamese wilderness on a voyage of self-discovery.

Danny Sanz, VP of production at The ATS Team, said: “Our expertise from working on global series including the global phenomenon Ninja Warrior, hit US series Top Dog and the internationally acclaimed The Bridge, makes us confident that buyers will love our development slate. We know how to create formats that blend action, drama and humour with stories to keep audiences captivated.”