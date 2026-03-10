Thailand’s Girl From Nowhere gets first int’l remake with Japan’s Fuji Television

Fuji Television in Japan has adapted Thai mystery-thriller series Girl From Nowhere for local audiences.

Marking the first international adaptation of the series, the Japanese version, titled Transfer Student Nanno, is produced in partnership with GMM Studios International.

The six-episode anthology series will stream on Fuji Television’s platform Fuji On Demand from April 24, adapting stories from season one of the original Thai series through a Japanese lens.

The directors include Yukihiko Tsutsumi (20th Century Boys live-action trilogy), Kazuyoshi Kumakiri (My Man), Yoo Youngseon (The Wrath) and Miyuki Hatanaka (Kimbap & Onigiri: Two in Love, Alike Yet Different).

The series’ lead role, Nanno, a mysterious transfer student with a chilling ability to see through human weaknesses and hidden truths, is played by 20-year-old newcomer Arisa Nakajima, making her screen debut.

Created by SOUR Bangkok, the original Girl From Nowhere premiered on Thailand’s GMM25 in 2018 before breaking out internationally on Netflix. It has since spawned 2021 sequel Girl From Nowhere 2 and current series Girl From Nowhere: The Reset, which launched last weekend.

Kenichiro Hobara, executive producer at Fuji Television, said: “Like the Seven Deadly Sins, every facet of human desire and darkness unfolds within the closed world of a school in Girl From Nowhere.

“When I first watched the original Thai series, I felt it was a completely new kind of drama – one that cannot be found in Japanese school series: a bold and original school mystery thriller. Now, before me stretches a vast ocean of limitless possibilities for drama.”