Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Thailand’s Channel 3 to Hit the Road

Thailand’s Channel 3 to Hit the Road

Singing format Hit the Road

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 3 in Thailand has commissioned a local version of John De Mol singing format Hit the Road, which originated on SBS6 in the Netherlands.

Local prodco TV Thunder will produce a 12-episode Thai version of the format which sees recording artists take a road trip to pick up passengers with incredible stories that they can turn into songs. It premieres on May 8.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 23-03-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

De Mol's Talpa hires for new sales armDe Mol hits the road with two new shows
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows