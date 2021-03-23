Thailand’s Channel 3 to Hit the Road

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: Channel 3 in Thailand has commissioned a local version of John De Mol singing format Hit the Road, which originated on SBS6 in the Netherlands.
Local prodco TV Thunder will produce a 12-episode Thai version of the format which sees recording artists take a road trip to pick up passengers with incredible stories that they can turn into songs. It premieres on May 8.