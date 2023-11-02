Thai Randolph steps down as Hartbeat CEO, Kevin Hart assumes role in interim

Thai Randolph is stepping down as CEO of Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat after seven years with the production studio.

Randolph will continue to be a strategic advisor to US actor and comedian Hart as she moves on to “pursue new endeavours,” according Hartbeat.

Hart, who serves as chairman of the company, will assume the CEO role on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Randolph is appointed.

Randolph was promoted to CEO last year after leading an investment round that saw the company raise US$100m from private equity firm Abry Partners to fuel its growth. That investment came at the same time as two of Hart’s existing businesses, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, were combined to form Hartbeat, a move that was also spearheaded by Randolph.

The company is comprised of three divisions: Hartbeat Studios, focused on financing, developing and producing film and TV content; Hartbeat Media, which aims to connect with consumers around the world through events, gaming, music publishing, Web3 initiatives and distribution; and branded entertainment studio Pulse.

Prior to her elevation to CEO, Randolph was president and chief operating officer of Laugh Out Loud and chief operating officer of HartBeat Productions.

Hartbeat released more than 20 projects in 2022 and has released 18 projects so far in 2023. It has produced projects including series Die Hart for Roku and comedy movie Me Time for Netflix.

“It’s been a great honour to help shape Hartbeat into the powerhouse entertainment platform it has become. I couldn’t be prouder of the meteoric growth and incredible impact we’ve driven over the years,” said Randolph.

“My passions are telling stories and building businesses, and for the past seven years, I’ve been able to do just that alongside some of the best partners, colleagues and creators in the industry.”

Hart said: “Thai has played a significant role in the growth of my previous ventures and the company we enjoy today in Hartbeat. I want to sincerely thank her for everything she has contributed to make Hartbeat the undisputed number-one source of comedic storytelling, and I know she will continue to find success in her next chapter.”

He added that he was “looking forward to rolling up [his] sleeves as interim CEO alongside our fantastic team.”