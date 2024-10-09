TGC Global Entertainment signs distribution deals with Japan’s Kansai TV and TV Tokyo

Phil Gurin’s LA-based distribution company TGC Global Entertainment (TGCGE) has expanded its partnership network in Asia by signing representation deals with Japanese broadcasters Kansai TV and TV Tokyo.

Under the terms of the agreements, TGCGE will handle the global distribution of curated formats from both companies. At Mipcom, Gurin’s outfit will shop two reality dating shows, Kansai’s Matching House and TV Tokyo’s Masked Lovers, plus the latter broadcaster’s comedy game show Don’t Laugh at My Song.

The deals also give TGCGE a first look at both its new partners’ original formats, with a view to co-development opportunities.

The new alliances build on TGCGE’s presence in Japan, where it has co-developed formats with Fuji TV, including comedy social experiment The Swap Project.

Rosemond Perdue, TGC Global’s head of Asia sales and acquisitions, said: “Japan has long been a major force in formats and this collaboration not only demonstrates TGCGE’s commitment to building a globe-spanning network, but they also reflect our mission to bridge the ever-widening gap between the global entertainment giants and third-party producers.”

Kyosuke Kashiwagi, remake and formats representative at TV Tokyo, said: “TV Tokyo has long held a significant presence in the global animation industry, and I believe this partnership marks an important step in bringing TV Tokyo’s unscripted format creations to international audiences.”