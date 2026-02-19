TGC GE hires Zee TV’s Sunita Uchil, sells Code Red: The Lighthouse to Germany, France

Former Zee TV executive Sunita Uchil has been appointed to the role of sales agent for India and South Asia at Los Angeles-based TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), the format distribution company launched by US veteran Phil Gurin.

Uchil has more than 30 years of experience in TV, radio and print media, and will now represent TGC GE’s formats in the region.

She is the founder and CEO of Karman Unlimited, which was launched in January 2024 and focused on coproductions and format adaptations across India and the MENA region. Uchil also played a key role in expanding Zee TV’s global footprint during her 15-year tenure and in 2022 became the first Indian representative appointed to the advisory board of FRAPA.

In other TGC GE news, its Norwegian reality competition format Code Red: The Lighthouse has been optioned for local language adaptations by Germany’s Endemol Shine and ALP in France.

TGC GE will present its slate at The London TV Screenings on February 24, at the Charlotte Street Hotel. The roster is headed up by Polish gameshow Cash Battle (ATM Grupa for Polsat), which sees teams compete in bidding wars for the right to answer general knowledge questions selected via a spinning wheel.