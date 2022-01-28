TF1 studio entertainment format Anything Goes travels to Russia-1

Please wait...
Russian broadcaster Russia-1 has commissioned a local version of studio entertainment format Anything Goes to be produced by Banijay-owned WeiT Media.

Created by Arthur Essebag, Anything Goes is from French production company Satisfaction and was first ordered by France’s TF1, where it is now in its 10th season.

The format has been adapted in 28 territories since it was launched on the international market in 2012, including Talpa (Netherlands), Kanatana Group (Thailand), TV2 (Norway), ATV (Turkey) and Televisa in Mexico.

Anything Goes sees two teams of celebrities and comedians compete in a series of challenges involving unpredictable song, dance and sketch challenges, while at the same time coping with the show’s trademark tilted set.

