TF1, RTBF coproducing drama set in aftermath of mass grave discovery

TF1 in France and RTBF in Belgium are coproducing a drama set near the French-German border to be made with Banijay Studios France, Fiction’Air and Belga Productions.

Les Disparus de la Forêt Noire is set in the heart of the Black Forest, at a binational military base near the French-German border, where 12 bodies, all men, are found in a mass grave. The victims are both French and German, with the murders committed over three decades.

A judge who has lost her memory following a car accident has a connection to the case, with the macabre discovery reviving memories she believed to be buried. Meanwhile, a veteran French officer joins forces with young German police officer to investigate.

The cast will be led by Hélène de Fougerolles, (Balthazar), Gregory Fitoussi (Spiral) and Tcheky Karyo (The Missing), while Banijay Rights will distribute the crime thriller internationally.

Carole Della Valle, executive producer at Banijay Studios France, said: “Les Disparus de la Forêt Noire is a tense and gripping thriller, with premium production values bringing a cinematic feel to the drama.

“With a big-name cast in place, known both here in France and internationally, we are confident the drama will engage the TF1 audience and beyond with the support of Banijay Rights. It has been a great experience to work with our coproduction partners Fiction’Air, Belga Productions and RTBF, and together we have created a drama we’re all incredibly proud of.”