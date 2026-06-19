TF1 live channels and streamer officially join Netflix in France from today

French broadcaster TF1’s live channels and streamer TF1+ will be officially available on Netflix in France from today, following a distribution deal forged between the two companies last year.

Netflix France subscribers will be able to watch TF1 programming including live broadcasts by TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and 24-hour news channel LCI, as well as major live sporting events including rugby’s Nations Championship and French national football team matches.

Also available are daily dramas and soaps such as Demain nous appartient and Ici tout commence, as well as Diplôme, Zodiaque and La Cible. Reality and competition shows include Koh-Lanta, Secret Story and Dancing with the Stars.

“People have more entertainment choices than ever, so we have to consistently give them the best variety of TV and films in a seamless and personalised way,” said Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix.

“Our partnership with TF1 brings together two strong, complementary content offerings in a world-class user experience, delivering even more entertainment value for our members in France.”

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of TF1 Group, said: “Netflix subscribers will now get to enjoy the very best of TF1 television like never before – from our news programmes and biggest rugby and football matches to beloved shows like Star Academy and Koh-Lanta, and major drama events like Été 36. By combining our programming with the power of Netflix’s recommendations, we will reach new audiences together and open up new opportunities for our advertisers.”