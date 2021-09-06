Please wait...
TF1 competition format Mystery Duets to be staged by Russia 1, WeiT Media

TF1 has ordered new episodes of Mystery Duets

Russia 1 has commissioned a local version of French singing competition format Mystery Duets.

The format was originally produced by Banijay France’s DMLS TV for French commercial network TF1, where it premiered earlier this year.

The shiny-floor entertainment show has 20 territory development deals with ITV Studios, Banijay, MTV3, Vincent TV and Blu Yazmine, spanning countries including Brazil, India, the UK, Germany and the US.

Distributor Can’t Stop Media has now secured a deal with Banijay-owned WeiT Media for the Russian version.

In Mystery Duets, the nation’s most famous singers and celebrities perform a duet without knowing with whom they will share the stage. They each repeat the song unaware of the other celebrity singing alongside them. It is only in the middle of the song that they discover each other’s identity as the screen between them rises.

