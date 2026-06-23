Terranoa, Torq Le Groupe head Into the Wild to shop adventure doc

SUNNYSIDE: French factual specialist Terranoa is partnering with French-Canadian prodco Torq Le Groupe on distribution of an eight-part adventure documentary series fronted by Québecois adventurer Lucas Besse Dicaire.

Terranoa is here in La Rochelle this week launching Into the Wild With Lucas (8×52’), which focuses on the self-taught explorer who has dedicated his life to experiencing ways of living in harmony with nature, into the international market.

Directed by Mathieu Fontaine and Mathieu Vachon, the first season journeys to meet communities including the Bajau of Indonesia, the Samburu of Kenya, the Wiwa of Colombia, the Mikea of Madagascar, the Pataxó of Brazil, the Bugkalot of the Philippines, the Tsaatan of Mongolia and the Imgoun of Morocco.

Broadcast in Canada under the title Les Vivalistes on TV5 and its streaming platform TV5+, the series is being shopped globally by Terranoa, the distribution arm of Gédéon Programmes.

The original distribution agreement was signed in September 2025 when the series was under edit but it has been adapted into English to maximise its international reach. Terranoa has already secured two sales to broadcasters in Greece and Poland.