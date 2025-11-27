Tern TV and Tuesday’s Child among the indies selected for SuperSizing Entertainment Formats programme

UK public service broadcaster the BBC, Screen Scotland and Glasgow-based training provider TRC have revealed the six indie prodcos taking part in the new SuperSizing Entertainment Formats initiative.

The fully funded programme, which runs until April of next year, aims to find the next exciting entertainment format to get audiences talking.

It supports BBC Entertainment and BBC Scotland’s aspiration to find ambitious and distinctive entertainment formats to develop as potential co-commissions, with a commitment to build the Scottish entertainment industry by spotlighting Scotland-based ideas and talent.

In addition to regular training, the cohort will benefit from case studies and masterclasses led by former entertainment and factual entertainment format devisers, offering insights into both UK and international markets. The programme also offers dedicated one-to-one support from the BBC, providing tailored guidance to refine the delegates’ slate and help shape ideas into scalable formats.

The selected participants are: David Marshall and Ronan Osborne, Tern TV; Edwina Madden-Egan and Tom McNerney, Tuesday’s Child; Rob Butterfield and Lucy Bacon, Ricochet; Danny Rawling and Martha Lochhead, Beezr Studios; Ryan Meloy and Zara Duncan, Bandicoot TV; and Ian Greenhill and Sadie Heather, Studio Something.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “This is an important step in our search for the next big entertainment television formats of the future. It’s great to see our first cohort getting started and we’re excited to see what ambitious original ideas emerge from them.”