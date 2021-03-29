Tern hires head of entertainment

Zinc Media-owned factual prodco Tern Television has hired David Marshall from Glasgow’s Beezr Studios as head of entertainment.

Marshall’s diverse background spans entertainment, factual and factual entertainment formats as well as reality programming.

At Beezr Studios he held the role of head of factual entertainment and formats. Prior to that, he was series producer of BBC1 quiz show Impossible and launched Tern’s studio-based dating format Love Song. He has also worked as a development producer at STV, IWC and BBC Studios, created new formats for Sky, Channel 4 and BBC3 and worked on brands including The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Big Brother.

Harry Bell, Tern MD, said: “David joins Tern as one of the Nations’ great new entertainment talents. Having learnt his trade on some of Britain’s most popular formats, he thinks big and plays big. He’s the perfect fit.

“Building on our roster of factual returners in documentary, crime, arts and history David will genre-bend the brand. Innovative escapism, new game formats and noisy disrupters are what channels crave and we can create.”

Marshall said: “This is an exciting time for studio-based entertainment in Scotland and I’m thrilled to be joining one of the UK’s most experienced Nations’ producers as they look to make the natural progression to shiny floor and formats. I am really pleased to be reunited with the wonderful team at Tern both to help drive this new move and build on their highly respected factual entertainment output.”

Marshall begins his role on April 6. He will report to Bell.