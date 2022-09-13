Teri Kennedy to lead lifestyle and daytime programming at A+E Networks

US broadcast group A+E Networks has hired Teri Kennedy as head of lifestyle programming and daytime originals.

In the newly created role, Kennedy, who was most recently president and chief content officer at Related Content Group, will be charged with developing original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, FAST channels and its recently launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation, and also for worldwide sales and distribution.

“Teri brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships in the creative community to help bolster A+E’s industry-leading slate and deep library of original lifestyle and daytime programming,” said A+E Networks president of programming Rob Sharenow, to whom Kennedy will report.

During her time at Related Content Group, Kennedy led development and production for a variety of programming bound for networks and streamers. In previous roles, she served as executive VP of development and original programming at both Steve Harvey’s East One Twelve Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. She was also senior VP of current production at Oxygen Media.