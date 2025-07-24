Tencent Video takes streaming rights to Singaporean period drama Emerald Hill: The Little Nyonya Story

Tencent Video has acquired Chinese streaming rights to period drama Emerald Hill: The Little Nyonya Story from Singapore’s Mediacorp.

A spin-off from the 2008 hit The Little Nyonya, the series is set to air in China on Shanghai Media Group (SMG)’s Dragon TV in China towards the end of this year after SMG revealed it had picked up the TV rights last month.

Tencent Video will stream the series towards the end of the year, bringing it to its 113 million subscribers. It comes after the show launched on Netflix and Mediacorp-owned streamer mewatch Prime in Singapore in March.

Netflix, which is not available in China, also has rights across South-East Asia to the series, which is set between the 1950s and 1970s and centres on an extended Peranakan Chinese family living in Emerald Hill, Singapore.

The Little Nyonya, a 34-part series following the life of a woman born into the South-East Asian Peranakan culture in the 1930s, became a hit in China in 2010 after launching in Singapore in 2008. Tencent Video has also taken digital rights to this series.

A Tencent spokesperson said: “As a spin-off from The Little Nyonya, a classic IP that holds precious memories for a generation of viewers, Emerald Hill continues the legacy with polished production and a gripping storyline.

“We’re confident it will captivate both new and returning audiences with its blend of Nanyang charm and modern storytelling.”