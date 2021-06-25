Ten10 hires head of development

London- and South Africa-based prodco Ten10 Entertainment (formerly Ten10 Films) has hired actor, writer, director and producer Jafta Mamabolo as head of development.

Led by producer Tendeka Matatu, Ten10 is behind Netflix neo-noir thriller Cold Harbour. Matatu said its rebrand and expansion reflects its growing slate of original series and film projects.

As head of development based in South Africa, Mamabolo will work on expanding Ten10’s Africa-focused entertainment slate.

The first projects he will oversee include: young adult series Abel & Ashanti, produced with Bill Borden (High School Musical, Kung Fu Hustle); African-futuristic Akebul-an Chronicles, produced with Fremantle; and a limited series based on the book Call Me American by Abdi Nor Iftin.

Mamabolo rose to prominence as a child actor on youth show Soul Buddyz, after which he has landed many roles in both film and TV. He also exec produced SABC 1’s travelogue series Mi Kasi Su Kasi, and wrote, co-directed and starred in Ralph Ziman’s film Freedom, currently on release in South Africa on MNet Box Office.

“We are delighted to have Jafta on board. He is uniquely dialled-in to the current zeitgeist of young South African audiences and is part of a cohort of exciting new creatives who are redefining African storytelling in a big way,” Matatu said.

“His joining marks a new direction for Ten10. Jafta’s remit will be on entertainment across the board. He’ll be curating a compelling slate of premium, film, series, non-fiction and podcasting projects that have both a distinctly local flavour and an international appeal.”

Mamabolo added: “I believe in telling impactful and world-class African stories and creating much-needed platforms for young, African storytellers to do the same. I am elated to be a part of Ten10’s long legacy of taking Africa’s stories, and storytellers alike, to a global audience.”