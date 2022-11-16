Ten indies join BFI, Content London’s UK Global Screen Fund TV Producers Package

The British Film Institute (BFI) has selected the 10 independent producers joining its Global Screen Fund TV Producers Package delegation, in association with C21’s Content London event.

The package, designed to support participation at Content London 2022, allows UK producers to connect with the event’s vast international community, providing visibility, development and a valuable opportunity to forge new collaborations.

Content London, taking place from November 28 to December 1, brings the global drama, formats and factual communities together around a three-day conference, awards and networking agenda.

The UK Global Screen Fund TV Producers Package invited applications from independent UK producers with demonstrable production experience and specific interest in coproduction and expanding international networks.

In addition to Content London accreditation, the delegation will receive access to financial and legal experts as well as invitation-only meetings and events, providing clear and unique opportunities to forge international relationships with the potential to create coproduction deals.

The 10 selected indie delegates are:

Brian J Falconer, Out of Orbit

Catryn Ramasut, ie ie Productions

Gethin Scourfield, Triongl

Hannah Demidowicz, Candour Productions

Himesh Kar, Three Tables

James Heath, MTP

Melanie Fall, Menace Productions

Nicole Fitzpatrick, Black Camel Pictures

Paul Schiecher, Snafu Pictures

Samuel Myer, Water and Power Productions