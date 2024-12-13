Please wait...
Temptation Island prodco Banijay Productions Germany promotes creative chief Katrin Stefanovič to co-MD

Banijay Productions Germany has appointed Katrin Stefanovič as co-managing director as part of a shake-up at the Temptation Island producer.

Stefanovič will join Arno Schneppenheim as co-MD at the Cologne-based production company on January 1, having previously served as its creative director.

The duo will be supported by Imke Runde as head of factual, Andrea Lange, head of reality, and Anja Bruchhausen, head of series.

Runde and Lange, previously executive producers, have also been promoted to the management board at Banijay Productions Germany.

Bruchhausen is moving from Ansager & Schnipselmann, where she was part of the management team, to join Banijay.

Schneppenheim said: “By reorganising our management team, we are positioning Banijay Productions for the future and for growth.”

Please wait...

