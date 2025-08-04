TelevisaUnivision names Google alum John Farrell head of partnerships

Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision has appointed John Farrell as its head of partnerships.

The newly created role unifies the company’s global content distribution, platform relationships, corporate development, and international growth initiatives.

Reporting to TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre, Farrell will lead the company’s distribution strategy across linear, digital, streaming, and emerging platforms to deepen strategic partnerships, drive revenue growth, and expand the company’s global footprint.

Farrell joins TelevisaUnivision following nearly a decade in venture capital, where he helped launch and lead multiple funds, shaped investment strategy across emerging sectors, and supported the growth of high-performing startups across Latin America and beyond.

Before that, he worked at Google in senior leadership roles across Latin America and Asia. During that time, he led YouTube’s business in Latin America. He also served as country director for Google Mexico.

Earlier in his career, he held a range of leadership roles across telecom, satellite, and internet sectors, where he contributed to strategic growth and international expansion. Farrell is based in Mexico City.

Daniel Alegre, CEO of TelevisaUnivision, said: “Having worked with John earlier in our careers, I saw firsthand his ability to drive growth, build enduring relationships, and execute complex partnerships with creativity and discipline. His leadership will be key to scaling our partnerships function and unlocking new value across the business.”