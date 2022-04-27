Please wait...
TelevisaUnivision moves into branded content by setting up Así Studios

Imparable: Ismael Guzmán is Así Studios’ first project

Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision is establishing a new studio designed to connect marketers of brands such as Toyota with US Hispanic audiences.

Así Studios plans to produce inspirational films that will premiere across TelevisaUnivision’s linear, streaming, digital, social and audio footprint.

The new venture is led by producer and director Caroline Olkowski, who serves as head of studio. Filmmaker Alberto Ferreras is creative executive-in-residence and industry veteran Oneil Vargas-Estevez is director of production.

The announcement comes ahead of the US Upfronts next month – TelevisaUnivision’s first since the combination of Televisa and Univision was officially completed earlier this year.

The inaugural project unveiled under the Así Studios banner is Imparable: Ismael Guzmán, a film produced in partnership with Toyota and featuring the new Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

The film, about a Texas man who has dedicated two decades to providing young people an opportunity to play soccer in Austin, regardless of their families’ means, will air across various TelevisaUnivision-owned platforms including its global streaming service ViX and Spanish-language sports network TUDN.

“This partnership allows the brand to be part of creative and culturally relevant storytelling that showcases our vehicles in an authentic way for our Hispanic audiences,” said Dan Riess, executive VP and chief growth officer of US advertising at TelevisaUnivision.

