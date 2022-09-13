Please wait...
TelevisaUnivision completes Pantaya acquisition

NEWS BRIEF: Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision has completed its acquisition of streaming service Pantaya from Hemisphere Media Group.

Pierluigi Gazzolo

The deal was first unveiled in May and involves cash plus Puerto Rican radio assets including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM, which TelevisaUnivision owns. In April 2021, former majority owner Lionsgate revealed it was selling its 75% stake in Pantaya to Hemisphere Media Group for US$124m. Prior to the deal, Hemisphere Media owned 25% of the platform.

The completion of the deal was announced by TelevisaUnivision president and chief transformation officer Pierluigi Gazzolo.

