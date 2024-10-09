Teen series Near or Far headlines Sinking Ship Entertainment’s Mipcom slate

Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment is taking a slate of children’s shows to Mipcom next week, headlined by teen series Near or Far.

Produced by Toronto’s Harlow Creative and Wattpad Webtoon Studios for Canada’s CBC Gem, Near or Far follows a pair of twins who are inseparable best friends, until they venture onto separate paths, exposing secrets, lies, betrayal and a rift between them they’re not sure they can fix. The show was created by Duana Taha and inspired by a Wattpad Original story by Emma Szalai.

Near or Far is joined by Media Stamped, a media literacy show for tweens produced for Telus Independent in Canada and coproduced with non-profit organisation Global Citizen. Created and hosted by Nicole Stamp, Media Stamped is designed to help young viewers critically navigate the media world.

For younger viewers is Wordsville, a live-action series for 4-7s that teaches vocabulary and literacy through storytelling. It is produced for TVO Kids and Knowledge Network in Canada, and the WNET Group in the US.

Also on Sinking Ship’s Mipcom line-up are the latest seasons of Dino Dex and Odd Squad UK. Produced for TVO Kids, Knowledge Network and TFO in Canada, and Amazon Kids+ in the US, Dino Dex is a hybrid animated and live-action series that studies dinosaurs.

Coproduced by Sinking Ship and BBC Studio Kids & Family Productions in the UK, in association with the UK’s CBBC, PBS Kids in the US, TVO Kids and Radio-Canada, Odd Squad UK is a new format on the original Odd Squad series. The live-action show follows a team of investigators who use indirect reasoning and maths to solve strange happenings in their town. Fred Rogers Productions distributes the series in the US, with Sinking Ship managing the rest of the world.