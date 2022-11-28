Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Suzanne Guèvremont succeeds Claude Joli-Coeur at Canada’s NFB
Former Viaplay, Shahid exec Mejlhede Andersen sets up prodco The Yard Films
HBO hit Succession takes home drama prize at Rose d’Or Awards
Toon trends: the big challenges ahead for animation
France's TF1 to adapt All3Media, IDTV psychological format The Unknown