TeamTO builds animated series for children inspired by puzzle game Tetris

ANNECY: France-based animation studio TeamTO has partnered with The Tetris Company on a CG animated series for kids inspired by the latter’s iconic Tetris puzzle video game.

Announced at Annecy on Tuesday, Tetris: World Builders (52×11’) is a STEAM-focused adventure series for children aged six-plus.

When massive, mysterious Tetrimino blocks begin raining from the sky, a fearless team of young ‘world builders’ must help their world adapt and evolve. Using ingenuity, collaboration and STEAM-based thinking, they transform unexpected challenges into exciting new opportunities, reshaping landscapes, solving community problems and building a brighter future together.

Created by TeamTO producers Marco Balsamo and Tara Sibel Demren, Tetris: World Builders is currently in early development.

“For more than 40 years, Tetris has brought people together through a universal language of logic and play. With Tetris: World Builders, we are expanding the Tetris universe in an entirely new way, transforming one of the most iconic games of all time into a new adventure that inspires creativity, collaboration and discovery,” said Maya Rogers, president and CEO of The Tetris Company.

Balsamo, who is TeamTO’s president and CEO, added: “What has made Tetris timeless for more than four decades is the universal simplicity of its core idea: working with the pieces you’re given and discovering how they can come together. We saw an opportunity to transform that philosophy into an adventurous, optimistic world for a new generation of kids, using storytelling to celebrate ingenuity, collaboration and the power of building something together.”