TCLtv+ adds 11 FAST channels from AMC Networks including The Walking Dead Universe

Eleven of AMC Networks’ free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels are set to launch on streaming service TCLtv+ as part of a new deal between the companies.

The new channels span scripted reality, sports and news, including The Walking Dead Universe channel and Acorn TV Mysteries.

With these additions, the streamer, which is part of Chinese connected TV maker TCL, now has more than 400 FAST channels in total.

Other AMC Networks channels included in the deal are sports-focused Overtime, MSG SportsZone and NESN Nation, mystery and horror-focused AMC Thrillers and Scares by Shudder, general entertainment channels Stories by AMC, All Reality by We TV and AllBlk Gems, and BBC News channel.

“We are excited to partner with the team at AMC to deliver TCL audiences a broad range of exciting content offerings and notable titles from AMC’s vast library,” said TCL’s VP of content service and partnership Catherine Zhang.

“Whether you are a passionate sports fan, hard core news viewer or mystery enthusiast, there are myriad options available through AMC’s deep bench of titles.”