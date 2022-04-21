Taylor Cole signs up for more Hallmark movies

NEWS BRIEF: Crown Media Family Networks has signed an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Taylor Cole, star of Hallmark original movies such as Making Spirits Bright and South Beach Love.

Cole will now star in several more movies for Hallmark, having also appeared in shows such as CBS’s Salvation and CSI: Miami, The CW’s The Originals, TV Land’s Impastor, A&E Network’s The Glades, NBC’s The Event and The WB’s Summerland.