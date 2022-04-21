Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Taylor Cole signs up for more Hallmark movies

Taylor Cole

NEWS BRIEF: Crown Media Family Networks has signed an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Taylor Cole, star of Hallmark original movies such as Making Spirits Bright and South Beach Love.

Cole will now star in several more movies for Hallmark, having also appeared in shows such as CBS’s Salvation and CSI: Miami, The CW’s The Originals, TV Land’s Impastor, A&E Network’s The Glades, NBC’s The Event and The WB’s Summerland.

C21 reporter 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Crown Media Family Networks ties with Jonathan Bennett for Hallmark movies
Crown Media pairs with Perfect Pairing's Elliott
Former Fuse Media, Disney exec Lauri McGarrigan joins Crown Media
Crown Media Family Networks links with Lacey Chabert
Crown Media rejigs programming team, promotes Kramer and Overton to VP
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix hit by first subs decline in a decade, warns of more losses next quarter
Kinetic Content gets reality franchises moving in the streaming age
Netflix looks at lives of baby animals with Bonham Carter, Humble Bee
Paramount+, VIS, Cine Vaquero develop film version of Toxicomania podcast
Carl Fennessy and Hugh Marks found Sydney producer, distributor Dreamchaser