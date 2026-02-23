Talpa Studios, Kinetic and Signal.Stream reunite for Survive Your Family on SBS6

Dutch production duo Talpa Studios and Signal.Stream are continuing their creative partnership with Kinetic Content of Los Angeles with a new survival format, Survive Your Family.

The three companies first came together for Watch Your Back, a psychological reality game that became Dutch pubcaster NPO Start’s biggest streaming success since The Mole, achieving a 75% completion rate alongside significant social media traction, according to the companies.

They have now created Survive Your Family, a format built around family bonds, physical endurance and high-stakes decision-making. Two family members are dropped into the jungle without food or tools, while the rest remain at base camp, where they must complete a series of demanding challenges to earn essential supplies for their loved ones in the wild.

Survive Your Family will premiere in the Netherlands in April on SBS6, with Signal.Stream handling the Dutch production. The format has been co-developed by Kinetic Content, part of Peter Chernin’s international film and TV production group The North Road Company, and Talpa Studios in collaboration with Signal.Stream, with Talpa Studios managing international distribution.

Explaining the origins of the format, Wouter van der Pauw, founder of Signal.Stream, said: “After No Way Back, participants kept telling us it was the most intense experience of their lives, but impossible to explain at home. That insight stayed with us and led to Survive Your Family.

“We want to bring that emotional intensity into a shared family experience. By putting family members in opposing roles, the format goes beyond physical survival and exposes trust, responsibility and sacrifice, creating deeper – and more relatable – entertainment.”

In related news, Talpa Studios has secured two new commissions in Hungary. RTL Hungary has confirmed the local debut of the reality format Catch Us If You Can and ordered a second season of Most Wanted, both co-created by Signal.Stream and Talpa Studios.

Ten daily episodes of Catch Us If You Can are set to launch on RTL Hungary in 2026, with episodes also available daily on streamer RTL+. The second season of Most Wanted, also consisting of 10 daily episodes, is scheduled to premiere later in 2026. Most Wanted has previously be produced for Joyn in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands.