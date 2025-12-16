Please wait...
Talpa Studios, Fox Entertainment Studios find Hide & Seek format

Talpa Studios and Fox Entertainment Studios have teamed up with director/creator David Grifhorst on a family entertainment format based on the classic childhood game of hide and seek that will launch on RTL 4 in the Netherlands.

John De Mol

The House of Hide & Seek is being pitched as a primetime family show set entirely within an enormous, purpose-built studio environment.

Commissioned by RTL 4 in the Netherlands, The House of Hide & Seek will premiere in 2026 on RTL 4 and will be available to stream on Videoland.

It has been created by Talpa Studios and Grifhorst, in creative partnership with Fox Entertainment Studios, and is produced by Talpa Studios.

The partnership with Fox Entertainment Studios tees the format up for a potential US adaptation, Talpa Studios founder John de Mol said. Talpa Studiosly previous partnered with Fox on US adaptations of The Floor and The Quiz with Balls.

“Fox Entertainment Studios immediately recognised the potential of this standout format and together we identified this project as a creative collaboration with the ambition to adapt the series in the US and build it out internationally,” said de Mol.

In each episode, six celebrity contestants take on a series of nerve-racking rounds inside a gigantic two-storey house with more than 120 hiding spots.

Contestants race through hallways, slip behind hidden panels and try to outsmart one another in a game that blends suspense, humour and tactical play, with viewers following every move in real time.

Nico Franks 16-12-2025 ©C21Media
