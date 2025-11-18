Talpa partners DPG on remake of Sony dance format for Netherlands, Belgium

Talpa Media’s Net5 in the Netherlands and DPG Media in Belgium have co-commissioned a new version of Sony Pictures Television’s dance competition format So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD).

The local remake is being produced by Warner Bros International TV Productions Netherlands and Warner Bros International Television Productions Belgium.

The green light marks the return of the format in both territories. Dutch broadcaster RTL and DPG in Belgium previously coproduced a version of the show, which ran for six seasons from 2008 until 2014. In the Netherlands, RTL also produced a junior version of the format, titled Next Generation Junior, over a decade ago.

The order comes after Sony Pictures Television last year announced an option agreement with Warner Bros International Television Production to develop the SYTYCD format for the Nordics and Benelux regions.

The original US version debuted on Fox in 2005 and is produced by Sony-backed 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions. To date, the main version of the format has been adapted in 30 countries.

“We are thrilled to see this legendary format dance its way back to audiences in Belgium and the Netherlands, and it’s a fantastic way to mark two decades since this show first burst on to the scene,” said Laura St Clair, senior VP of international formats at Sony Pictures Television.