Please wait...
Please wait...

Talpa Networks buys Soko police procedural package

Soko Hamburg is part of the Talpa package

NEWS BRIEF: Talpa Network in the Netherlands has acquired a package of 250 episodes of popular German crime drama franchise, Soko.

The deal, announced by distributor ZDF Studios, grants Talpa Network the free TV rights to episodes from Soko Potsdam, Soko Hamburg, Soko Köln, and Soko Wismar. One of ZDF’s most successful brands, each Soko series follows a dedicated investigative team in a specific German city or region.

C21 reporter 17-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

UK industry 'on brink of collapse' as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity
Apple TV spy thriller Tehran's creator and producer Dana Eden dies aged 52
WBD 'considering reopening' acquisition talks with Paramount – Bloomberg
Disney+ debuts Locker Diaries as it forges ahead with vertical microdrama strategy
Flying Bark ups Alexia Gates-Foale to exec director of content, expands team

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE