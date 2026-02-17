Talpa Networks buys Soko police procedural package

NEWS BRIEF: Talpa Network in the Netherlands has acquired a package of 250 episodes of popular German crime drama franchise, Soko.

The deal, announced by distributor ZDF Studios, grants Talpa Network the free TV rights to episodes from Soko Potsdam, Soko Hamburg, Soko Köln, and Soko Wismar. One of ZDF’s most successful brands, each Soko series follows a dedicated investigative team in a specific German city or region.