Talpa finds Satisfaction in format deal

John de Mol’s Talpa has inked an exclusive format deal with French production company Satisfaction Group.

Under the partnership, Satisfaction Group, which was founded by producer and TV anchorman Arthur Essebag, has the exclusive rights to sell and produce all Talpa formats in France.

Talpa’s formats include singing and dancing competition show Avastars, music reality programme Hit the Road and family entertainment series Kids Buy a House.

Essebag said: “Talpa is constantly developing up-to-date and innovative formats in many different genres attracting vast audiences. Together we expect to bring these formats successfully to the French market. I have a lot of admiration for John’s appetite for developing formats and I’m incredibly excited to collaborate with him again on this new partnership.”

De Mol said: “It has always been a pleasure to work with a professional like Arthur. He is the best partner in France to join. I am confident that the expertise they have in the French market will help us grow internationally. I’m delighted to be joining up with his team.”