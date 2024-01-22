TAICCA expands investment available to prodcos through co-funding programme

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has boosted the cash pot available to prodcos applying to its Taiwan’s International Co-funding Programme (TICP).

Launched today, the initiative aims to enhance collaboration between homegrown creatives and the international production community, while also promoting Taiwanese content on the global stage.

Now in its second year, the funding model for the TICP has been upgraded to increase the amount of funding potentially available to successful applicants.

TAICCA has announced that the investment ceiling has been raised from 30% to 49%.

Additionally, to establish “internationally significant investment projects” in Taiwan, the original investment limit of NT$300,000 for a single project has been removed to allow content creators to obtain more financial support.

TAICCA is also widening the breadth of content genres which will receive investment, from the original remit of small to medium-sized films, to documentary projects and TV series.

Founded in 2019 by the Ministry of Culture, TAICCA supports the island’s content industry by investing in series production, offering marketing support and helping studio executives establish international partnerships.

The TICP is part of TAICCA’s ambitions to cement Taiwan as a major Asian hub for coproductions aimed at the international market.

With global streamers and broadcasters now acquiring series, commissioning local original content and licensing remakes from South-East Asian territories such as South Korea (Squid Game) and Japan (Mother), TAICCA believes Taiwan is poised to become the next major player in the region.

Speaking to C21 last year, Chia-Hua Yeh, manager of partnerships and business development at TAICCA, said: “Taiwan offers cutting-edge production facilities, tax incentives, talent, scouting and location support. We are very different from China in terms of censorship and enabling creative freedom.”

The first TICP programme invested in 37 projects, including feature film The Last Queen, co-produced between Taiwan, France, and Algeria, which won awards at the Red Sea Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

Prodcos applying to the fud must provide evidence that projects contain Taiwanese elements, are international joint ventures, or can attract commissions from overseas broadcasters and platforms.