TAICCA confirms deals with Japan’s K2 Pictures and Tohan, South Korea’s Contents Lab Blue

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with K2 Pictures and Tohan in Japan, and South Korea’s Contents Lab Blue (CLB).

Under the first MoU, TAICCA and K2 Pictures will collaborate on film and TV investment, coproductions and industry promotion to advance mutual development in content creation, financing and market expansion.

K2 Pictures was founded in 2023 by veteran Japanese film producer KII Muneyuki, who spent over 25 years at Toei Company working on live-action and animated films such as Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, Shin Kamen Rider, The First Slam Dunk, Kyrie and First Love.

Under the second MoU, TAICCA and book distributor Tohan will work together to enhance the international visibility of Taiwanese comics, novels and webtoons through marketing campaigns and promotional events.

The third MoU between TAICCA and webtoon studio CLB will see the two companies collaborate on the coproduction and development of Taiwanese webtoons. This follows a previous coproduction partnership between TAICCA and CLB’s Japanese subsidiary on webtoon adaptations of novels The Perfect Way to Get Your Dog Back and C-Class Esper’s Memorandum.

All three MoUs were signed at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest last week.